Jharkhand: Successful JSSC-CGL aspirants protest in Ranchi after state govt cancels exam



"We joined through a fair process, so why is such a step being taken? We say: conduct an investigation. If any errors are found during the investigation, remove those specific individuals," the protester said.

Another candidate claimed that the appointments had been made following judicial proceedings and expressed concern over the impact of the government's decision on those who had already joined their posts.

"We were appointed following a High Court division bench ruling. We had the Supreme Court's seal of approval, yet suddenly, the government. In an instant, we became unemployed. We are upset with the Chief Minister. Sir, please at least reconsider this matter," the protester said.

He also highlighted the plight of those who had resigned from previous jobs after being appointed through the process.