Jharkhand students' protest enters 19th day, protestors continue to demand cancellation of JSSC-CGL examination

Ranchi: The ongoing students' protest in Ranchi entered its 19th day on Wednesday, with protesters demanding cancellation of examinations conducted by the TSR Data Processing Private Limited (TDPL) firm and urging the Jharkhand government to hold a dialogue with them.

Speaking to ANI, student leader Ravindra Paswan said that today was the 19th day of their protest and it will continue until the government accepts their demands.

Paswan said the protesters are ready for talks with the state government and appealed to Chief Minister Hemant Soren to engage with the students.

"We are absolutely ready for a dialogue. I would like to appeal to the Hon'ble Chief Minister: we, the students, wish to hold a dialogue with you under your leadership regarding our key demands," he said.