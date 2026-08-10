Jharkhand students continue march to Assembly; BJP leaders detained, barricades breached

Monday’s march came after multiple rounds of talks between representatives of various student organisations and a government-appointed panel failed to persuade the protesters to call off their agitation.

Speaking to IANS, a student protester said, “The government is doing what it has to do, and our responsibility is to raise our voice through peaceful protests. Just as we stood united at Jantar Mantar and compelled them to take action, we will continue our efforts here as well. We have adopted the Gandhian path and will continue to follow it. Today marks the 17th day of the protest, and the government should be ashamed that it has still not provided a satisfactory response. We have heard that some of our demands have been accepted, but the main demands remain unresolved.”