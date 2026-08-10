Jharkhand students continue march to Assembly; BJP leaders detained, barricades breached

Ranchi: Students protesting under the banner of the JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch continued their march towards the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly in large numbers on Monday, intensifying their agitation over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations.
The protest witnessed heavy police deployment across Ranchi, while several BJP leaders, including former Chief Minister Babulal Marandi and BJP state president Aditya Sahu, were detained while demonstrating outside Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s residence.
Student protesters gathered at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium in Ranchi, many of them wearing “VOLUNTEER” T-shirts, before beginning their march towards the Assembly. The agitation, which has now entered its 17th day, is being led by students demanding the cancellation of certain recruitment examinations conducted by the JPSC and the JSSC, along with a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the alleged irregularities.
JPSC protest leader Devendra Nath Mahto, who has been on a hunger strike, left for the Assembly in an ambulance amid the ongoing protest march. He joined the march and was seen being carried on a stretcher by his supporters.
Monday’s march came after multiple rounds of talks between representatives of various student organisations and a government-appointed panel failed to persuade the protesters to call off their agitation.
Speaking to IANS, a student protester said, “The government is doing what it has to do, and our responsibility is to raise our voice through peaceful protests. Just as we stood united at Jantar Mantar and compelled them to take action, we will continue our efforts here as well. We have adopted the Gandhian path and will continue to follow it. Today marks the 17th day of the protest, and the government should be ashamed that it has still not provided a satisfactory response. We have heard that some of our demands have been accepted, but the main demands remain unresolved.”
Another student said, “The police have tried to stop us, but we will not stop our protest. We will continue our agitation until our demands are fulfilled.”
A third protester emphasised the peaceful nature of the movement and said, “Today’s march is aimed at the Legislative Assembly. We will definitely move forward, but we will do so peacefully and democratically. Our key demands, including the cancellation of the Jharkhand CGL examination and a CBI inquiry, remain unchanged. We will not settle for anything less.”
Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JLKM) MLA Jairam Kumar Mahato also supported the students’ demands and criticised the government’s handling of the issue.
“This is a failure of the government. It should have accepted the demand for the cancellation of the examination. While the government has accepted several demands and deserves credit for that, the most important issue is the JSSC-CGL examination, where the maximum irregularities allegedly occurred,” Mahato said.
Amid the protests, student demonstrators broke through police barricades near the Old Assembly building and continued marching towards the New Assembly building. Authorities had deployed a heavy police presence, including additional personnel, to prevent any law-and-order situation.
Meanwhile, political activity around the issue intensified as BJP leaders, including Babulal Marandi and Aditya Sahu, were detained while protesting outside the Chief Minister’s residence over the alleged examination irregularities.
The controversy has gained momentum following the resignation of all three members of the Jharkhand Public Service Commission on Sunday. The resignations were accepted by Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar following a recommendation from the state government, according to an official statement issued by Lok Bhavan.
Adding to the pressure on the government, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) in connection with the alleged JPSC examination irregularities.
The state government has maintained that it has accepted “98 per cent” of the students’ demands and has urged them to withdraw the protest. However, the protesters argue that only three of the 13 examinations they sought to be cancelled have been scrapped. JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch leader Ravindra Paswan reiterated that the students remain firm on their demand for a CBI inquiry, while six protesters continue their indefinite hunger strike.
Chief Minister Hemant Soren had earlier assured the students that those responsible for any irregularities in recruitment examinations would face strict action. However, with the agitation showing no signs of slowing down, the standoff between the protesters and the government continues.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.