Jharkhand student protesters name 11-member panel for govt talks

Ranchi, Aug 6 (IANS): The protesting students sitting on dharna at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium here for the last 13 days, on Thursday, announced an 11-member delegation, comprising eight student representatives, two journalists and an advocate, for talks with the Jharkhand government.
Students are protesting against alleged irregularities in various recruitment examinations, including those conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC).
However, the protesters clarified that only the student representatives would present their demands and viewpoints before the government during the discussions.
The student members of the delegation are Ravindra Paswan, Piyush Kumar Singh, Ravindra Kumar Ravi, Rajesh Prasad, Neetu Kujur, Kartik Soren, Sandeep Kumar, and Shalu Singh.
The delegation also includes journalists Shambhunath Choudhary and Vikas Verma, along with advocate Ajit Kumar.
According to the student protesters, the two journalists and the advocate will accompany the delegation solely in the capacity of guardians and advisors. They will neither place any demands nor present any facts or arguments on behalf of the students during the meeting. Only the designated student representatives will speak before the government and articulate the protesters' concerns.
The students further stated that the journalists included in the delegation would not carry microphones, cameras, recording devices, or any other broadcasting equipment into the meeting venue. They said this decision had been taken to ensure that the talks are conducted in a peaceful, orderly and transparent manner.
The students have been demanding a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities in JPSC, JSSC and other recruitment examinations, action against those responsible, and greater transparency in the recruitment process.
Following the state government's offer to hold discussions with the agitating students, the protesters have for the first time announced an official delegation to represent them in the proposed talks.
Attention is now focused on the outcome of the discussions between the government and the students, which are expected to determine the future course of the agitation.
(IANS)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.