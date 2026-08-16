Jharkhand student protest: "Don't think I will survive much longer," Prem Nayak on hunger strike alleges Govt apathy

Ranchi: As the protest by aspirants of the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) in Ranchi entered its 23rd day on Sunday, student leaders have announced an escalation of their agitation over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations.

They have announced they would gherao Chief Minister Hemant Soren's residence in Ranchi on August 20, demanding his resignation.

Speaking to ANI from the protest site at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium, student protester Prem Nayak, who is on the 13th day of a hunger strike, said, "Today marks the 23rd day of the protest and the 13th day of the hunger strike. The government is not serious at all. I don't think I will survive much longer; the situation is critical. The fever started yesterday. They tried to take me away for treatment, but I refused. They took Devendra Nath Mahato away and are not allowing him to return. Their intention is to break the movement."