Jharkhand student protest against exam system enters day 13

"They all know that corruption has completely taken over the education system here. This is not something that started today; it has been going on for a long time. This is the land of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, whom we revere and pay our respects to. Unfortunately, such corruption is taking place on this sacred soil. Those involved are from Jharkhand itself, and many are allegedly taking bribes to build houses, buy cars, and accumulate wealth," the student said.