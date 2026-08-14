Jharkhand CID arrests seven in JPSC exam irregularities case

Ranchi: The Jharkhand Crime Investigation Department (CID) has conducted raids at multiple locations across the state in connection with alleged irregularities in various competitive examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC).



According to a press release by the Jharkhand CID, the raids were carried out to arrest seven accused named in Case No. 16/2026 and execute warrants issued against them.



The accused have been identified as Aditya Pandey, Pawan Kumar Singh, Ravishankar Kumar, Santosh Kumar Singh, Sanand Prakash, Lalu Kumar Yadav and Saurabh Kumar Pandey.