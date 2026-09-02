Jharkhand schools shut amid flash flood warning in 2 districts

Ranchi, Sep 2 (PTI): All schools in Garhwa and Latehar districts of Jharkhand remained closed on Wednesday amid a warning of flash floods, officials said.
The IMD issued a flash flood warning for 10 districts -- Garhwa, Palamu, Latehar, Lohardaga, Gumla, Khunti, Saraikela-Kharsawan, West and East Singhbhum, and Simdega districts -- for Wednesday.
The Latehar district education administration this morning ordered the closure of all schools in view of the IMD warning.
"In view of the heavy rain warning and for student safety, teaching work will remain suspended on September 2 in all categories of government and non-government primary, secondary and higher secondary schools in the district," an official statement said.
On Tuesday, the Garhwa district administration ordered the closure of all schools on September 2 and 3.
"Considering the possibility of floods and water-logging in various areas due to excessive rainfall, Deputy Commissioner Pashupati Nath Mishra directed the district education officer (DEO) and the district education superintendent (DES) to keep all schools in the district closed on September 2 and 3," another official statement said.
Only non-academic work will be carried out in the schools during this period. All teachers and related staffers must remain present in their respective schools, they said.
However, schools remained open in Palamu district, another official said.
In Jamshedpur in East Singhbhum district, the water levels of the Kharkhai and Swarnarekha rivers on Tuesday crossed the red mark due to incessant rain and water discharge from dams in neighbouring Odisha as well as from the Chandil Dam and Galudih Barrage in Jharkhand.
(PTI)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.