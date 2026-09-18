School van accident in Jamshedpur leaves several students injured

Jamshedpur: Several school children sustained injuries after their van carrying them crashed into a road divider near the Telco area in Jamshedpur, police said on Friday.



School authorities rushed to the scene upon hearing about the crash.

The school principal stated that the public immediately took the children to Tata Hospital.

"We were in the assembly when we received the news. We sent five or six teachers. The public had already helped a lot and immediately took the children to Tata Hospital," the school principal told reporters here.



Providing details of the mishap, police officer Sunil Kumar alleged that mechanical failure may have triggered the accident.

“The van was carrying schoolchildren. It may have been a brake failure that caused the driver to ram into the divider, but this will be clear after the investigation. The children have been rushed to hospital. Five to seven children are injured," Kumar told reporters here.