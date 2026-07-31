Thousands of aspirants occupy Ranchi streets as anger over the JSSC examination scam reaches breaking point

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], July 31 (ANI): Mounting frustration over recurring paper leaks, administrative lapses, and delayed examinations has pushed student protesters onto the streets of Ranchi, where an indefinite Satyagraha entered its third day.

Armed with demands for accountability and structural reform within the state's primary recruitment bodies--the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC)--protesting youth have made it clear that they will not back down until systemic transparency is restored.

The outrage follows a series of recent controversies involving exam leaks, questionable administrative decisions, and logistics blunders that students say have crippled their career prospects.

Students on the ground paint a grim picture of the state's educational and public recruitment infrastructure, citing severe mismanagement that spans multiple examination cycles.

"Be it any exam, like the JPSC or JSSC CGL, the papers are getting leaked," said Rekha Rana, a student protester at the demonstration.

"Recently, the JPSC paper was leaked; a blacklisted company was brought in to handle it, and the JPSC PT results were declared without the proper authorisation of the team members. The admit cards were distributed after the JSSC exams were held. Jharkhand's education system is in shambles. Students are deeply frustrated and anxious about their futures, feeling as though their prospects are sinking," added Rana.

Rana's sentiments echo across the crowd, where thousands of aspirants feel caught in an endless loop of preparation, postponement, and administrative corruption.

Protesters are demanding a structural overhaul rather than mere political or bureaucratic damage control. Speaking on the government's delayed response to public outcry, protester Archana Kumari emphasised that symbolic gestures, such as official resignations, fail to address the core problem.

"The JPSC and JSSC scams -- you might recall that the government only took cognisance of the JPSC issue after the OMR sheet went viral, and you likely saw what happened with the JPSC Chairman subsequently," Kumari pointed out.

"Merely resigning won't ensure accountability; you have to be accountable. Transparency must be brought into the system; the old ways won't work in Jharkhand anymore because the students here have become aware," she added.

The current protest marks an escalation in student activism across the state capital. Having previously staged demonstrations at Bapu Vatika in Morabadi, the youth movement has mobilised into a organized front determined to hold state authorities to account.

"That is why we students have united and are protesting; this is our third day here," Kumari added. "Our Satyagraha will continue until the government addresses our demands -- demands that are in the students' best interest."

As the protest enters its third day, the pressure remains squarely on state authorities to address the growing unrest, implement strict anti-leak measures, and restore faith in Jharkhand's public recruitment framework.

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister and BJP leader Raghubar Das criticised the state government over alleged irregularities in recruitment exams, claiming that several examinations conducted in the past few years were not fair and demanding that the government take responsibility for the issue.