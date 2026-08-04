Jharkhand recruitment exam protest enters Day 11, students threaten Assembly gherao on Aug 6

Ranchi: The students' agitation in Ranchi against alleged irregularities, corruption, and paper leaks in various recruitment examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) entered Day 11 on Tuesday.
Student leader Devendra Nath Mahto has been on an indefinite hunger strike for the past three days at the protest site at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium.
The protesting students have warned that they will gherao the Jharkhand Assembly on August 6 if their demands are not addressed at the earliest.
Their key demands include cancellation of the 14th JPSC Combined Civil Services Preliminary Examination, a CBI and ED probe into alleged irregularities in recruitment tests, including the JPSC and JSSC-CGL examinations, disclosure of OMR sheets, answer scripts of the main examination and category-wise cut-off marks, blacklisting of controversial examination agencies, and comprehensive reforms in recruitment bodies.
The agitators allege that repeated instances of irregularities in recruitment examinations are jeopardising the future of deserving candidates and eroding public confidence in the recruitment process.
Meanwhile, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), which is probing alleged irregularities in the 14th JPSC examination, conducted simultaneous raids on Monday at multiple locations across Ranchi, Dhanbad, Bokaro, Deoghar, Godda, Ramgarh, and Hazaribagh districts.
During the searches, officials seized laptops, mobile phones, bank documents, carbon copies of candidates’ OMR sheets, admit cards and several other documents considered relevant to the investigation. These materials are being subjected to forensic and technical examination.
The CID had earlier conducted raids at the JPSC office and arrested several persons linked to the examination process. Former JPSC Chairman and former Chief Secretary L. Kiyangte has also been questioned several times in connection with the probe.
Meanwhile, the state government is preparing to constitute a high-level committee to review the grievances raised by the students. An announcement in this regard is expected later on Tuesday.
The government has stated that it is committed to ensuring transparency and fairness in recruitment processes and that strict legal action will be taken against anyone found guilty during the investigations.
The opposition has also intensified its attack on the government over the issue. Leader of Opposition Babulal Marandi has alleged that jobs were being "sold" through the JPSC and JSSC recruitment processes.
He has demanded a CBI inquiry into the entire matter, immediate removal of the Chairpersons, Secretaries, and Examination Controllers of both commissions, and prompt arrest of those responsible for the alleged irregularities.
Despite continuous rainfall and adverse weather conditions, the protesters have remained steadfast at the protest site. Various social organisations and locals have extended support by providing food and other essential assistance to the students participating in the stir.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.