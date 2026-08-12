11th day of hunger strike: JLKM’s Devendra Mahto remains in hospital as Jharkhand students threaten ‘mass movement’ over exam irregularities

Ranchi, Jharkhand (ANI): Wednesday (August 12) marks the 11th day of Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JLKM) leader Devendra Nath Mahto's hunger strike. Mahto has continued his protest despite being hospitalised, pressing for the demands of lakhs of students affected by alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC).

While Mahto remains hospitalised at Sadar Hospital in Ranchi after taking part in the 'Vidhan Sabha Gherao' march on August 10 despite his deteriorating health, student leaders protesting at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium have warned of a broader mass movement if their demands are not met.

The development comes amid heightened tension surrounding the students' agitation, with protesters alleging lathicharges on students and media personnel during the Ranchi protest march to the state Assembly on Monday. Police used tear gas shells and water cannons to disperse the crowd.

While speaking to reporters here, Student leader Ravindra Paswan said around 50,000 students participated in the march in Ranchi despite alleged attempts by the police administration to stop students in different districts.

"On August 10, a historic gathering of students was seen in the students' march. Despite the Police administration's attempts to stop students in different districts, about 50,000 students were seen on the streets of Ranchi. I thank all these students for understanding this fight for their rights and making yesterday's protest successful," Paswan said.

He added that the police initially cooperated with the protesters, but the situation changed after 5 pm. He alleged that the police used batons while trying to remove students. "We had great support from the Police administration, but we saw this cooperation only until 5 pm. Suddenly, chaos broke out, and people started running here and there. Police tried to remove students from there using batons. I am not directly accusing the Police, but there must be some pressure on them from the top after 6 pm not to let students be there under any circumstances," he said.

"Their mood suddenly changed, and all students were chased away using batons. There must have been pressure on them by the Govt. Should there not have been women Police personnel too?" Paswan asked.

He further alleged that the incident indicated a "moral lack" on the part of the state government and condemned the action against the students during the 'Vidhan Sabha gherao' march.

"Such barbarism cannot be unleashed on students. A warning should have been given to students. But nothing like that ever happened. We agree that there must have been some anti-social elements among the students, but we had a meeting with the administration before the agitation that if they feel that there is any such element, identify them and take action. But instead of doing that, you hit students with batons. We strongly condemn this," he said.

Student leader Piyush Kumar also accused the Jharkhand administration of using force against students as well as media personnel. "The Jharkhand administration launched lathicharge on students as well as the media. We strongly condemn this. Media people should not have been hit. We are now going to take some strong steps, and we are going to announce it very soon. Until our demands are met, the agitation will continue," Kumar told reporters.

"We had made requests to the Govt so far, and in return, they hit us with batons. Now, we are working on a strategy. If the Govt does not accept our demands, we will take concrete steps," he said.

However, Kumar said the protesters were still ready for talks with the state government.



We are ready for talks even now, but it doesn't mean that there should be a barbaric lathicharge on students. Our women bandhu (comrades) were hit by male police personnel. This is not appropriate," he said.

On an administrative team visiting the protesters, Kumar said, "SDO (Sub-Divisional Officer) and ADM (Additional District Magistrate) had come here for an informal talk, to visit our bandhu who are on a hunger strike. We have no official message with us."

When asked about the administration seeking details of members of the protesters' core committee, Kumar said, "Administration is demanding the names and addresses of the members of the core committee. It is alright, we are not criminals. So, we are cooperating in this regard."

Paswan said the administration wanted to verify the identities of those participating in the agitation. "This is not about pressure. Administration feels they should find out whether all of us really are students. Administration spoke to us. We told them that there are so many of us and we would not be able to write down the names of everyone. Come here with your team and ask us whatever you want," he said.

"We are students, not terrorists or militants, so we would fear getting our names or addresses noted down. All of us are getting our names and addresses noted down. There is no problem; we are cooperating," Paswan added.

Appealing to the Chief Minister, Paswan urged the government to resolve the students' demands at the earliest.

"We appeal to the CM that our demands should be met at the earliest. Don't let this agitation drag on. If our demands are not met, it would transform from a students' protest to a mass movement. The blood of our parents is boiling, but it is us who have calmed them down so far. We appeal to the CM not to let this turn into a mass movement. If demands are not met, we will take concrete steps. We will tell you really soon," he said.

The students have been protesting over alleged irregularities in JPSC and JSSC recruitment examinations. The aspirants are demanding cancellation of the JSSC-CGL examination, a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into alleged irregularities and comprehensive reforms in the recruitment process.