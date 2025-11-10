Jharkhand prepares 13,704 students for CBSE 2026 with comprehensive academic plan

The Jharkhand Education Department has drawn up a detailed academic roadmap to prepare 13,704 students from 80 CM’s Schools of Excellence for the CBSE 2026 examinations, scheduled between February and March.
The cohort includes 6,613 students from Class X and 7,091 from Class XII.
State Project Director of the Jharkhand Education Project Council, Shashi Ranjan, said, “To ensure excellent performance and a 100% pass percentage, the education department has designed a comprehensive academic plan that includes two rounds of pre-test examinations: Pre-Test I in December and Pre-Test II in January 2026. Both tests will cover the syllabus and follow the CBSE question paper pattern.”
The department has also issued an action plan covering November to January, focusing on syllabus completion, evaluation, and remedial learning.
Schools have been directed to complete the syllabus for both Classes X and XII by November, with teachers required to be present throughout the examination and evaluation process.
Post the pre-tests, answer sheets will be reviewed and discussed during parent-teacher meetings (PTMs) to encourage transparency and continuous improvement.
Regular special and remedial classes will also be held from November to January.
“The initiative is part of a state-level roadmap designed to improve academic excellence and familiarise students with CBSE board standards,” Ranjan added.