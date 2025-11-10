Jharkhand prepares 13,704 students for CBSE 2026 with comprehensive academic plan

The Jharkhand Education Department has drawn up a detailed academic roadmap to prepare 13,704 students from 80 CM’s Schools of Excellence for the CBSE 2026 examinations, scheduled between February and March.

The cohort includes 6,613 students from Class X and 7,091 from Class XII.

State Project Director of the Jharkhand Education Project Council, Shashi Ranjan, said, “To ensure excellent performance and a 100% pass percentage, the education department has designed a comprehensive academic plan that includes two rounds of pre-test examinations: Pre-Test I in December and Pre-Test II in January 2026. Both tests will cover the syllabus and follow the CBSE question paper pattern.”