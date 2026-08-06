Opposition gears up to corner Jharkhand govt over student protest, exam leak row in monsoon session

Ranchi, Jharkhand (PTI): The BJP-led NDA on Wednesday decided to attack the Jharkhand government over the students' issues during the monsoon session of the assembly beginning August 6.
The decision was taken during the NDA legislature party meeting, chaired by Leader of Opposition and BJP MLA Babulal Marandi here.
Students intensified their protest over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations in the state with five demonstrators joining an indefinite hunger strike, even as Chief Minister Hemant Soren said the question paper leak issues are a national problem and offered talks to resolve the impasse.
The protest, which began on July 25 under the banner of the JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium here, emerged as one of the biggest student-led movements in the state in recent years.
Members of the ruling INDIA bloc said the government was open to discussing the issue with the protesting job aspirants and the CM was serious about finding a solution to the problem.
The five-day monsoon session of the state assembly will conclude on August 12.
Addressing media persons, BJP chief whip Naveen Jaiswal said that Marandi met the students, who have been on an indefinite strike for the last 12 days at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium.
"Students' issues were discussed during the NDA legislature party meeting. All our MLAs took a unanimous decision that the issues concerning students are currently the most pressing ones in the state. The state government is destroying the future of Jharkhand's youth, leaving their prospects completely bleak," he alleged.
Marandi urged the opposition MLAs to raise the concerns of the students strongly during the session, Jaiswal said.
INDIA bloc MLAs also chalked out strategies for the upcoming monsoon session during a legislature party meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Radha Krishna Kishore said the CM is serious about the students' issues.
The government is also open to a dialogue with the job aspirants.
"Now, it depends on the students when they want to talk to the government," Kishore said after the INDIA bloc legislature party meeting.
He said a committee, comprising state ministers Deepika Pandey Singh, Sudivya Kumar, Chamra Linda and Sanjay Kumar Prasad, has been formed to keep an eye on the students' protest.
"They will draw plans from the government side to mitigate the issue. However, they have not been given any responsibility to hold discussions with the protesting students," he added.
Earlier, Speaker Rabindranath Mahato held an all-party meeting and expressed hope for cooperation from all the members for a smooth and successful session.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.