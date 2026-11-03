Jharkhand urges agri scientists to devise cost-effective solutions for higher yields

Ranchi: Jharkhand Agriculture Secretary Aboobacker Siddique P on Tuesday urged scientists to develop cost-effective, system-responsive and implementable technologies to increase crop area coverage, production and productivity.
Addressing the 46th Rabi Research Council meeting of the Birsa Agricultural University (BAU) virtually, Siddique stressed that district-level Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) should be actively involved in the dissemination of technologies related to crop improvement, soil management, plant protection, water conservation and climate change management for improving the socio-economic condition of farmers.
"Effective strategies need to be worked out for bringing the state's 10 lakh hectare rice fallow area under diversified cultivation in a phased manner," he said.
Director of ICAR-Indian Institute of Agricultural Biotechnology (IIAB), Ranchi, Sujay Rakshit, said Jharkhand starts struggling for water after October itself despite receiving adequate rainfall.
"Water harvesting, conservation, recycling and micro-irrigation techniques such as sprinkler and drip irrigation require greater attention. Besides, vegetable crops, pigeon pea, black gram, groundnut and mustard have great potential in the state, and planned efforts are needed for tapping it," he said.
BAU Vice Chancellor S C Dubey urged scientists to develop a complete package of practices for the state's rice fallow area, from late-sown, early-maturing, climate-resilient varieties to management, protection and harvesting with minimum loss in post harvest stages and without compromising with yield potential.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.