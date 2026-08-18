Shilpi Neha Tirkey backs Soren’s exam cancellation move, calls It ‘historic’

Ranchi: Jharkhand Minister Shilpi Neha Tirkey hailed the state government's decision to cancel several competitive examinations following allegations of irregularities, terming the move "historical".



Speaking to ANI, Tirkey said that at a time when voices are being suppressed across India, Jharkhand has stood up for justice.

"The decision taken by the Jharkhand government is historic. At a time when people's voices in India are being silenced, Jharkhand is one state that has heard the concerns of the people, taken all points of view, and has taken a decision that gives justice to the students. This is setting an example for the whole country," Tirkey said.



Emphasising the government's commitment to transparency, the Minister further stated that the administration is in favour of a thorough probe to restore the sanctity of constitutional bodies.

"We have proven our intention that we are with the students. We are in favour of an unbiased investigation of this entire matter because it is about establishing and re-establishing faith in the constitutional bodies. We have to strengthen the entire structure; only the Mahagatbandhan government is capable of doing this," she added.