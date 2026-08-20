Jharkhand: LoP Babulal Marandi writes to CM Hemant Soren, demands CBI probe into exam irregularities

Ranchi: Jharkhand Leader of Opposition (LoP) Babulal Marandi has written to Chief Minister Hemant Soren demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into irregularities in the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission-Combined Graduate Level (JSSC-CGL) examination and the 11th to 13th Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) Civil Services examinations.
Marandi also questioned the credibility of the ongoing Crime Investigation Department (CID) probes and alleged that candidates have lost faith in the state's recruitment examination system.
In his letter to the Chief Minister, dated August 19, Marandi described the CID investigation into the JSSC-CGL matter as "flawed and suspicious" and alleged that the absence of decisive action had further deepened mistrust among candidates over the conduct of recruitment examinations in the state.
"Why did the government wait for a massive student movement and rising public outrage? If the government ultimately had to cancel the exams, why was action not taken on the students' complaints earlier? My direct question is--who is your government actually trying to shield?" he questioned.
The BJP leader alleged that the CID investigation failed to properly distinguish between fake and genuine candidates, identify the wider conspiracy allegedly surrounding the examination and initiate action against those responsible. He also referred to allegations of extortion from candidates during the investigation and called for an independent inquiry into the alleged role of CID officials.
"If the CID had investigated the CGL exam with seriousness and impartiality, clearly distinguishing between fake and genuine candidates, identifying the culprits, and attempting to uncover the entire conspiracy, the trust of lakhs of candidates in the state's examination system and investigative agencies would not have broken today," Marandi said.
Turning to the 11th to 13th JPSC Combined Civil Services Examination, Marandi cited allegations that attempts were made to influence or "fix" interview boards.
He also referred to the arrest of Brajram, a personal assistant to former JPSC member Dr Ajita Bhattacharya, in connection with "extortion" from candidates during the interview process.
Marandi further referred to allegations that codes were allegedly decoded to identify and call specific candidates for interviews before particular boards.
"If the interviews were indeed influenced or managed, the statement of every officer and member involved in the interview board should be recorded. There should be a scientific and independent investigation into the constitution of interview boards, allocation of candidates, coding-decoding process, marks obtained, digital records, call details, financial transactions, and the roles of officials and middlemen involved," he said.
Marandi demanded that officials whose roles are under suspicion be immediately removed from the investigations and that accountability be fixed against those who allegedly conducted a flawed probe, suppressed evidence or protected the actual culprits in the JSSC-CGL matter.
"Therefore, it is demanded from you that: The investigation into the JSSC-CGL exam scam be handed over to the CBI without delay. An investigation by the CBI be conducted into all irregularities related to the JPSC 11th to 13th Combined Civil Services Examination. Instead of the CID, the investigation of all 22 examinations cancelled by the government, as well as the 17 examinations, results, and appointments under suspicion, be conducted by the CBI or any other independent central agency," the LoP said.
He further demanded that an impartial investigation be conducted into the role of all members and officers who were part of the interview boards after recording their statements. He called for all records, digital data and other evidence concerning the constitution of interview boards, allocation of candidates and alleged coding-decoding to be immediately secured.
Marandi also demanded an independent inquiry into the role of CID officials in illegal extortion from candidates and in allegedly protecting the culprits during the CGL investigation.
"Accountability be fixed for officers who conducted a flawed investigation, suppressed evidence, and granted protection to real culprits in the CGL case, and strict action be taken against them," he said.
The LoP said that the controversy was "not merely about a few examinations", but involved the future of lakhs of young people in Jharkhand, the credibility of statutory recruitment bodies and the overall integrity of the state's recruitment system.
The development comes after the Jharkhand government released a list of 44 recruitment examinations conducted by the JPSC and JSSC that have been cancelled following complaints of irregularities and investigations conducted by the CID/SIT.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.