Jharkhand: LoP Babulal Marandi writes to CM Hemant Soren, demands CBI probe into exam irregularities

"Therefore, it is demanded from you that: The investigation into the JSSC-CGL exam scam be handed over to the CBI without delay. An investigation by the CBI be conducted into all irregularities related to the JPSC 11th to 13th Combined Civil Services Examination. Instead of the CID, the investigation of all 22 examinations cancelled by the government, as well as the 17 examinations, results, and appointments under suspicion, be conducted by the CBI or any other independent central agency," the LoP said.