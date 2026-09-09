Jharkhand launches drive to enrol youth turning 18 by Oct 1

Ranchi, Sep 9 (IANS): Jharkhand will launch a special campaign to ensure that all eligible youths who attain the age of 18 years by October 1, 2026, are enrolled in the electoral roll, Chief Electoral Officer K. Ravi Kumar said on Wednesday.
The instructions were issued during a video conference with district election officers, where the CEO reviewed the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, disposal of claims and objections, registration of new voters, and voter services.
The CEO directed districts to identify eligible young voters and complete their registration through the prescribed process.
He specifically asked officials to review polling stations where either no Form-6 applications or only one to five such applications have been received for inclusion of new voters. Eligible youths at these booths should be identified through Booth Level Officers (BLOs), he said.
He instructed that youths who will attain the age of 18 years by October 1 and are not yet included in the electoral roll should be encouraged to submit Form-6 along with the required declaration and supporting documents for registration.
Emphasising inclusivity, he said that no eligible Indian citizen should be left out of the electoral roll.
Ravi Kumar also directed officials to maintain effective monitoring of the entire process, from verification of applications and documents to management of election-related data, so that irregularities do not recur.
Regarding hearings of claims and objections, he instructed districts to implement a token system to avoid overcrowding. Applicants should be called in an orderly manner and given adequate opportunity to present their cases.
Decisions, he said, must be taken strictly in accordance with rules after verification of documents and facts.
The CEO further stressed the need for prompt resolution of voter grievances. District election officers have been asked to ensure timely disposal of complaints received through the National Voters' Service Portal (NVSP).
He also directed officials to take immediate action on complaints received through ECINet's "Book a Call" facility.
(IANS)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.