Jharkhand: JSSC-CGL appointees protest cancellation of exam, seek CBI probe into irregularities

The decision was announced as job aspirants have been protesting for the last 25 days over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations.

The protesting employees said they were not opposed to an investigation but wanted the government to distinguish between candidates allegedly involved in malpractice and those who secured appointments through a legitimate selection process.

"We demand that the government recall the decision to cancel CGL. We were appointed after the court's intervention, and we will seek recourse to court," said Pusha Lata Choubey, an assistant section officer (ASO).

"All 2,000 candidates who were appointed did not get their positions through improper means. This is a matter of investigation," said Shweta Ekka, another ASO.