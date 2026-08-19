Jharkhand: JSSC-CGL appointees protest cancellation of exam, seek CBI probe into irregularities

Ranchi: About 2,000 candidates appointed to various Jharkhand government departments after clearing the JSSC-Combined Graduate Level (JSSC-CGL) examination held a march in Ranchi on Tuesday, protesting the decision to cancel the recruitment test.
The march, from the state Secretariat to Birsa Chowk, was held a day after Chief Minister Hemant Soren announced the cancellation of the JSSC-CGL examination and all recruitment tests conducted by outsourced agency TSR Data Processing Pvt Ltd (TDPL) since 2014, along with the results published through it.
The decision was announced as job aspirants have been protesting for the last 25 days over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations.
The protesting employees said they were not opposed to an investigation but wanted the government to distinguish between candidates allegedly involved in malpractice and those who secured appointments through a legitimate selection process.
"We demand that the government recall the decision to cancel CGL. We were appointed after the court's intervention, and we will seek recourse to court," said Pusha Lata Choubey, an assistant section officer (ASO).
"All 2,000 candidates who were appointed did not get their positions through improper means. This is a matter of investigation," said Shweta Ekka, another ASO.
The protesters said several appointments were made after judicial proceedings and that they had already joined posts in departments including Finance, Home, Road Transport, Labour, Information and Public Relations, besides other administrative offices.
"Tell us our crime. Don't throw us out," said ASO Kaushal Kumar, who urged the government to order a CBI probe or any other investigation but not cancel the examination outright.
The candidates said some of them had left other government and public-sector jobs after being selected for Jharkhand government posts.
Ashish Minz, a Labour Enforcement Officer in Khunti, said he had previously worked with LIC and the Food Corporation of India before joining the state service.
The protesters also demanded a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities and said they were willing to face action if found guilty.
The government defended the cancellation as necessary to restore confidence in the recruitment system.
CM Soren has also announced an examination reforms committee headed by senior IAS officer Amitabh Kaushal to recommend measures to strengthen the recruitment process.
Meanwhile, the Jharkhand CID arrested the wife and brother of alleged key accused Abhay Tiwari in the recruitment examination irregularities case.
His wife Sushma Kumari and brother Akshay Tiwary were arrested after being questioned for several hours at the CID office, officials said.
Tiwari, a former employee of TDPL who was posted as a Block Supply Officer in Poriyahat in Godda district, was arrested by the CID on July 22.
According to officials, the investigation found that Tiwari had qualified in around 12 competitive examinations over 13 years. These included examinations conducted by the police, Navy, Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, CRPF and Northern Coalfields.
The CID is verifying Tiwari's application forms, documents, evaluation records, selection details and other material obtained from examination-conducting agencies.
During interrogation, Tiwari allegedly told investigators that different "rate charts" were used for candidates seeking to qualify in various competitive examinations, with amounts ranging from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 70 lakh, an official said.
The CID also questioned JSSC Secretary Sudhir Gupta for several hours based on evidence collected during a raid on the commission's office on Monday.
With the latest arrests, the number of accused held in connection with the alleged recruitment examination irregularities rose to 22.
The JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch, which has led the student agitation, said it was awaiting the government's formal notification on the cancellation of examinations before deciding its next course of action.
"The decisions taken by the government are important, but we are waiting for their official notification," Manch spokesperson Piyush Kumar Singh said.
"Only after the notification is issued will it become clear what decisions the government has taken on which points and how they will be implemented. Then, we will deliberate in the core committee meeting, and the movement's further strategy will be decided," he said.
JLKM leader Devendra Mahto, who ended his 16-day hunger strike following the government's decision, has announced a second phase of the agitation.
He said the protest would continue until the government guarantees that future JPSC and JSSC examinations will be free of paper leaks and other irregularities.
Mahto has demanded a monitoring committee and a comprehensive audit of the recruitment process at every stage. He has also called for legislation, if necessary, to prevent malpractice in government examinations.
A Congress delegation of ministers and legislators met Soren and welcomed the cancellation of examinations, saying it would protect the interests of students seeking fair recruitment.
Leader of Opposition Babulal Marandi, however, accused the JMM-led government of "cheating" protesting students by cancelling the examinations without accepting their demand for a CBI probe.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.