Jharkhand job aspirants take out 'Tiranga Yatra' in Ranchi on day 22 of exam protest

Ranchi: Students protesting alleged irregularities in Jharkhand's recruitment examinations took out a 'Tiranga Yatra' here on Saturday to mark India's 80th Independence Day.
The march was organised from the protest site of Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium to Albert Ekka Chowk on the 22nd day of the agitation seeking reforms in the state's recruitment examination process.
Thousands of job aspirants and people attended the march with the tricolour in their hands and raising patriotic slogans such as 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Vande Mataram'.
Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha leader Devendra Mahta, who is on a fast for 14 days, alleged that the police did not allow him to leave the Sadar Hospital and join the march.
Videos of him scuffling with security personnel while trying to come out of the hospital have been shared widely on social media.
The protesters under the JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch banner have been demanding greater transparency in recruitment examinations, cancellation of several tests and an independent probe by the CBI or a panel of retired judges from outside Jharkhand into the alleged irregularities.
"Independence doesn't just mean freedom from the British, but also freedom from inequality of opportunities, corruption and injustice. The youth of the country should study, work hard and raise their voice for their rights -- this is the true strength of democracy.
"On this Independence Day, saluting all those youth who are peacefully struggling for their future. The voice of the youth is the future of India. Jai Hind!" the JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch said.
Earlier, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren assured people that the hard work of job aspirants would not be left at the mercy of the paper leak mafia, corruption or irregularities, and huge employment opportunities would be made available to them through the state's recruitment agencies.
"Millions of young people in Jharkhand are working day and night to realise their dreams. Their parents are educating them by stretching their means beyond their limits. Therefore, it is our utmost responsibility to honour their hard work and ensure justice for their talent.
"Several questions have been raised recently about recruitment examinations. When doubts arise, it is not just a single exam that is affected; the trust of an entire generation is shaken. I want to assure every student in Jharkhand that their hard work will not be left at the mercy of any mafia, corrupt system, or irregularity," he said.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.