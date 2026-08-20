Jharkhand High Court stays Hemant Soren-led Govt's order cancelling JPSC exams, appointments



The list also includes examinations for lecturers in government polytechnics, senior scientific officers, assistant conservators of forests and various administrative and technical posts.

The government said the cancellations followed "complaints regarding irregularities in ongoing examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and executed through TDPL, and based on facts brought before the government during the CID investigation.

"Following the development, the government announced several measures to address irregularities in recruitment examinations.