Jharkhand High Court demands firm date for JPSC appointments after state scraps recruitment drives

Ranchi, Sep 3 (IANS): The Jharkhand High Court, hearing a suo motu case related to the shortage of officers and staff in the state Forest Department, on Thursday sought a clear timeline from the state government on the appointment of the Chairperson and members of the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC).
The court has directed the government to provide the information by September 10.
During the hearing before a division bench of Chief Justice M.S. Sonak and Justice Rajesh Shankar, counsel appearing for the JPSC informed the court that the recruitment process for the posts of Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) and Range Forest Officer (RFO) had been cancelled by the state government.
Advocates Sanjay Piperwal and Prince Kumar also told the court that the recruitment examinations for the two posts, which were aimed at filling long-pending vacancies in the Forest Department, had been scrapped by the government.
In response, the bench asked the state government to indicate the timeframe within which vacancies in the JPSC, including the post of Chairperson, would be filled.
The High Court had earlier observed that the JPSC is a constitutional body and that the post of its Chairperson cannot be allowed to remain vacant for an extended period.
During the previous hearing, it had directed the state government’s counsel to seek instructions and inform the bench about the likely date for appointing a new Chairperson.
The court had emphasised that smooth functioning of the commission was essential for carrying forward recruitment processes, particularly those linked to filling vacancies in the Forest Department.
At an earlier hearing, the JPSC had informed the court that the recruitment process for Forest Department posts had already been initiated. The preliminary and main examinations for the ACF and RFO posts had been completed, the main examination results had been declared, and dates for the physical efficiency test had also been announced.
However, the commission later informed the court that the entire recruitment process had been cancelled by the state government, altering the prospects of filling the long-vacant positions in the department.
Earlier on July 22, L. Khiangte, who was appointed as JPSC Chairperson in February last year, tendered his resignation.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.