Jharkhand eyes AIIMS, 400 ambulances to improve health services

Ranchi: Jharkhand Health Minister Irfan Ansari on Saturday urged the Centre to set up an AIIMS in Ranchi and provide 400 ambulances to strengthen the state's healthcare infrastructure.
Addressing a World Population Day programme here, Ansari said the state's only AIIMS is in Deoghar, around 300 km from Ranchi, forcing patients from across Jharkhand to travel long distances for treatment.
"Patients have to suffer greatly to travel nearly 300 km to Deoghar. The RIMS in Ranchi bears the healthcare burden of the entire state. An AIIMS in Ranchi will provide major relief to patients," he said.
The minister said the state government has taken a loan from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to establish RIMS-2, an extension of the existing Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), in Ranchi.
Ansari said the state has also sought 400 ambulances from the Centre to further improve healthcare services.
He also announced that the government plans to establish modern mother-and-child hospitals in all districts to ensure safe deliveries, specialised care for newborns and better healthcare services for women.
The initiative will help reduce maternal and infant mortality rates while enabling women to access quality healthcare in their own districts, he said.
Ansari said Jharkhand's young population should be viewed as a valuable human resource rather than a burden.
"If every citizen is provided with better healthcare, quality education, skill development and employment opportunities, this population will become the state's greatest strength," he said.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.