Jharkhand Health Minister meets student protesters admitted to Ranchi hospital



The protester alleged that the students were sitting peacefully when the police action took place and accused the authorities of attempting to intimidate them.

"The students were sitting peacefully, yet they tried to intimidate us. They resorted to deceitful tactics," the protester alleged.

The student said the agitation was being carried out because the government had allegedly failed to listen to the protesters' demands.

"We are protesting because the government isn't listening. If the government won't listen, then tell us: what is the way to make them hear?" the protester said.