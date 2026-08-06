Jharkhand Health Minister Irfan Ansari denies paper leak claims, urges protesting students to resolve issues through dialogue

Ranchi, Aug 6 (IANS): Jharkhand Health and Medical Education Minister Irfan Ansari on Thursday asserted that there had been no paper leak in the state, maintaining that the concerns raised by protesting students could be resolved through dialogue.
His remarks came as the protest by students and aspirants against alleged irregularities in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) recruitment examinations entered its 13th day on Thursday, and the agitation is gaining wider support from several student organisations across the state.
The demonstration, being held at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium in Ranchi, has continued to gain momentum as representatives of multiple student groups reached the protest site in the morning to express solidarity with the agitating aspirants and support their demands for reforms in the recruitment process.
Speaking to reporters, Minister Irfan Ansari said, "I want to say again that there has been no paper leak in Jharkhand. This is not Uttar Pradesh, not Bihar, and not Gujarat. This is Jharkhand, and we are concerned about it."
He further claimed that the state government had acted wherever irregularities were detected.
"Whatever irregularities have occurred, action has been taken against them. Jharkhand is the only state which has taken action against the accused. Name one BJP-ruled state where action was taken? Our Chief Minister has shown generosity," he added.
Responding to demands to cancel the JPSC examination, Ansari said such a step would create fresh unrest among successful candidates.
The movement, led primarily by JPSC aspirants, has intensified over the past two weeks. Despite continuous overnight rainfall, the protesters remained at the venue, refusing to call off the agitation and reiterating that they would continue their protest until their demands were addressed by the government.
Student leader Devendra Mahto also continued his indefinite hunger strike, while fellow protesters remained stationed at the demonstration site through the night despite the adverse weather conditions.
Amid the protest, a delegation of students has been granted an appointment for talks with representatives of the Jharkhand government on Thursday.
The outcome of the meeting is being closely watched, as the protesters hope that the dialogue will pave the way for a positive resolution to their demands.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.