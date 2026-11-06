Jharkhand HC quashes cancellation of JSSC CGL examination

Ranchi: The Jharkhand High Court on Friday quashed the state government's decision to cancel the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission Combined Graduate Level (JSSC CGL) examination, bringing relief to the candidates who had cleared it.



The court also set aside the state government's decision to cancel the recruitment advertisement for the appointments.



On August 20, the Jharkhand High Court had stayed the state government order cancelling the appointment of government employees recruited through the 11th to 13th JPSC examinations.