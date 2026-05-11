Santosh Kumar Gangwar urges sustainable mining for inclusive progress

Ranchi: Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar on Monday said development and environmental conservation must move together as called for sustainable and responsible mining in the state.
Addressing a conference on Sustainable Mining and Ecological Restoration at the Indian Institute of Coal Management (IICM) here, he said the state, which is rich in mineral resources, plays a significant role in the country's industrial progress.
"The world currently faces serious challenges like climate change and environmental imbalance. In such a situation, sustainable mining has become a necessity for the future. Natural resources are not merely a means of economic development, but are also an invaluable heritage of future generations," Gangwar said.
He also said, "We must build an India where development flourishes, the environment remains protected, industries advance, and nature continues to smile."
The three-day conference and exposition, which began on Sunday, is being organised jointly by Vigyan Bharti (VIBHA), IICM, IIT-ISM Dhanbad and the Central University of Jharkhand.
Vice Chancellor of Central University of Jharkhand, Sarang Medhekar, said the conference addresses the paradox of modern civilisation depending on minerals for everything from smartphones to renewable energy batteries, yet the extraction process often leaves deep scars on topography.
"The deliberations in this conference will focus on the transition to Mining 4.0. This involves the integration of smart sensors, digital mapping, and AI-driven exploration to minimise the environmental footprint.
"However, technology is only half the solution. The other half lies in ecological restoration. We are moving beyond simple reclamation toward a sophisticated model of restoring entire ecosystems, ensuring that biodiversity is not just preserved but rejuvenated," he added.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.