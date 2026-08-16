Jharkhand exam stir enters 23rd day, students to burn effigies of CM, Rahul Gandhi

Ranchi: Students protesting alleged irregularities in Jharkhand recruitment examinations announced they would burn effigies of Chief Minister Hemant Soren and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in all 24 districts of the state on Sunday, alleging that the ruling JMM-Congress alliance "failed to take concrete action" on their demands.

The protest under JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch entered its 23nd day on Sunday.

The agitators accused the ruling JMM and the Congress of playing politics over their issues, and announced that they would gherao Soren's residence here on August 20, demanding his resignation.