Jharkhand exam stir enters 19th day, students vow to intensify agitation

Ranchi: The agitation by job aspirants over alleged irregularities in Jharkhand's recruitment examinations entered its 19th day on Wednesday, with protesters vowing to intensify their stir until their demands are met.

The students, protesting under the banner of the JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch, have refused to call off their agitation despite assurances from the Hemant Soren government on reforms in the recruitment system.