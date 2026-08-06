Jharkhand exam stir enters 13th day with 6 on fast; opposition protests on Assembly premises

Ranchi: The protest against alleged examination irregularities in Jharkhand intensified on Thursday with opposition MLAs protesting on Assembly premises on the first day of its Monsoon Session, as the stir gained steam over the past 13 days with six demonstrators on hunger strike.

The protest, which began on July 25 under the banner of the JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium here, emerged as one of the biggest student-led movements in the state in recent years.