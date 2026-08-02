Jharkhand exam row: BJP MPs seek CBI probe, slams Cong's 'double standards'

New Delhi: BJP MPs on Friday demanded CBI probe into alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations in Jharkhand, accusing the JMM-led government of jeopardising the future of students, and targeted the Congress for what they termed "double standards" over examination-related issues.

Women and Child Development Minister Annpurna Devi alleged that students in Jharkhand have been protesting for the past five days over alleged irregularities in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) examination and reports of paper leak.