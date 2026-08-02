Jharkhand exam row: BJP MPs seek CBI probe, slams Cong's 'double standards'

New Delhi: BJP MPs on Friday demanded CBI probe into alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations in Jharkhand, accusing the JMM-led government of jeopardising the future of students, and targeted the Congress for what they termed "double standards" over examination-related issues.
Women and Child Development Minister Annpurna Devi alleged that students in Jharkhand have been protesting for the past five days over alleged irregularities in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) examination and reports of paper leak.
"The state government has entrusted the conduct of these examinations to companies that have been blacklisted. Such companies are playing with the future of our youth," she said.
Claiming the Congress and their INDIA bloc allies speak selectively on examination-related issues, Devi said, "They speak about the concerns of students in Delhi, but is Jharkhand not a part of the country? They do not speak about the youth of Jharkhand or their future because their government is in power there."
"Today, all of us MPs who are sitting here demand accountability from the Jharkhand chief minister and education minister. Ever since the INDI alliance government came to power in Jharkhand, there have been irregularities and malpractice in every examination," she alleged.
Demanding Jharkhand chief minister's resignation, Devi said, "The youth of Jharkhand have been protesting for the past five days... He (Rahul Gandhi) should speak about them as well and raise their concerns in Parliament."
Referring to the NEET examination, Devi said Prime Minister Narendra Modi "acted in the best interests of students".
"As soon as allegations of irregularities in the NEET examination surfaced, he immediately cancelled the examination. A CBI probe was ordered... and stricter laws were enacted," she said.
BJP MP Sanjay Seth said lakhs of youths in Jharkhand have been holding a sit-in protest despite heavy rain and demanding CBI investigation into alleged examination irregularities.
"There have been allegations of paper leaks in JPSC and SSC examinations. It has also happened for the first time in India where, according to allegations, an entire hotel was booked on lease so that answer sheets could be filled there," he claimed.
Seth narrated an alleged incident involving a man who promised recruitment in return for money, and said he had informed the district administration about it.
"I said this was a huge scam, that the youth were being betrayed and their future was at stake. The man was detained, but even after a month, no one knows what happened in that case," he alleged.
Questioning the state government's handling of the matter, Seth said, "To create an eyewash, the state government ordered a CID probe. But a CID inquiry, in my view, simply means putting the matter into cold storage."
"A CBI probe is necessary to establish the truth," he asserted, adding, "Rahul Gandhi ji, please come to Ranchi, meet the thousands of young people sitting on protest... and demand the resignation of the chief minister and the education minister."
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey alleged that the ongoing inquiry is "merely a cover-up".
"A CID inquiry has been initiated, and the JPSC chairman has resigned. However, the wife of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) general secretary is herself a member of the commission, and she has not resigned yet. That is why the ruling party wants to cover up the matter," he claimed.
"If you have the moral courage, then go now. The NEET re-examination has already been conducted properly... Even then, we listened to the concerns of students. The Union education minister resigned, and we have said compensation will be provided," Dubey said, targeting Congress leadership.
BJP leader Aditya Sahu alleged there had been repeated irregularities in recruitment examinations in Jharkhand over the past several years.
"Over the past six years, there have been repeated allegations of irregularities and paper leaks in various recruitment examinations, whether it is the excise constable recruitment, JPSC, CGL, JSSC, or police constable recruitment," he claimed.
"Why does the Congress remain silent on these issues in Jharkhand," he questioned.
He said the BJP demanded CBI investigation into alleged irregularities in these examinations, asserting that those responsible should be sent to jail.
BJP MPs from Jharkhand on Friday also staged a protest in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue at Parliament premises demanding a CBI investigation into the alleged JPSC paper leak.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.