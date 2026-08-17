Jharkhand exam protest: Fresh talks between govt, agitators on Monday as stir enters day 24

Ranchi: Job aspirants protesting against alleged irregularities in the recruitment examinations in Jharkhand are scheduled to hold fresh talks with the state government on Monday as the stir entered its 24th day with six agitators still on hunger strike.

A day earlier, the demonstrators burnt the effigies of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, accusing the JMM-Congress alliance of "failing to take concrete action" on their demands.