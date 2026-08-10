ED steps up probe into alleged JPSC exam irregularities

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in connection with alleged irregularities in examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC).



According to officials, the agency has initiated a probe into the alleged money trail linked to the examination irregularities. The investigation will examine whether proceeds of crime were generated or routed through financial transactions in connection with the alleged wrongdoing.



The ED is expected to trace the source and movement of funds allegedly linked to examination-related activities. Financial records, bank transactions and other documents may also be examined to identify individuals or entities that may have benefited from the alleged irregularities.