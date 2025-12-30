Jharkhand: Education key to development for tribal community, says President Murmu

Gumla: President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday emphasised the importance of education for the development of the tribal community and urged educated individuals to help people avail the benefits of various government welfare schemes.

She said the Centre has been working for the inclusive growth of tribal communities so that development reaches the last person in society.

Murmu was addressing the Antarrajyiy Jansanskritik Samagam Samaroh–Kartik Jatra (interstate folk cultural gathering) in Jharkhand's Gumla district, which saw participation of people, mostly from tribal communities, from the state, Chhattisgarh and Odisha.