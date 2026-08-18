Jharkhand: Devendra Nath Mahto ends hunger strike after JSSC-CGL exam cancelled



"Any legal action--whether an FIR or any proposed measure--registered against the students should be withdrawn, and the right to peaceful, democratic protest must be respected. Another demand is that Santosh Mastana be reinstated in service by revoking his suspension. Furthermore, regarding CID Case No. 025, necessary action should be taken in accordance with the rules to expedite the process of closing or withdrawing the case. Therefore, I make a personal appeal to the Chief Minister to take an immediate, positive, and time-bound decision regarding these demands, considering my deteriorating health condition," Habiba said.

"I am struggling for the rights of Jharkhand's candidates, a fair recruitment system, and the security of their future. I hope the Chief Minister will consider my situation and demands with sensitivity and take the necessary action. I, Umme Habiba, put forward these demands and urge the government to fulfil them as soon as possible", she said.