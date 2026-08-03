Jharkhand Congress leader visits student protest, sends refreshments

Ranchi: Jharkhand Congress Working President Bandhu Tirkey on Monday sent breakfast packets as a way to extend support to the aspirants protesting at the Jaipal Singh Stadium against alleged irregularities, paper leaks, and corruption in competitive examinations, including the JPSC and JSSC CGL.



A distributor managing the delivery noted that Tirkey chose not to visit the venue in person to prevent the student-led agitation from being politicised.

"Bandhu Tirkey has extended his support to this cause. In light of the students' demands, he arranged for packets of refreshments to be sent here. He did not come in person specifically to ensure that the situation would not become politicised. The demands being raised here are genuine. He wanted to avoid any sort of political manoeuvring surrounding this issue. He simply instructed us to deliver the refreshments," he said.



Meanwhile, a protester said that the students welcome outside support as they press for structural reforms, emphasising that the movement represents the youth of the entire state and country.

"We welcome this, because we are not merely students of a specific institution here; we represent students from across the state and the entire country, and we are the voice of the coming generation. We welcome anyone who offers us support--whether personal, social, financial, or general. All we want is for our demands to be addressed; we want you to send a delegation and present our case so that we can pack up our belongings and leave," he said.