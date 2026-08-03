Jharkhand Congress leader visits student protest, sends refreshments

Ranchi: Jharkhand Congress Working President Bandhu Tirkey on Monday sent breakfast packets as a way to extend support to the aspirants protesting at the Jaipal Singh Stadium against alleged irregularities, paper leaks, and corruption in competitive examinations, including the JPSC and JSSC CGL.
A distributor managing the delivery noted that Tirkey chose not to visit the venue in person to prevent the student-led agitation from being politicised.
"Bandhu Tirkey has extended his support to this cause. In light of the students' demands, he arranged for packets of refreshments to be sent here. He did not come in person specifically to ensure that the situation would not become politicised. The demands being raised here are genuine. He wanted to avoid any sort of political manoeuvring surrounding this issue. He simply instructed us to deliver the refreshments," he said.
Meanwhile, a protester said that the students welcome outside support as they press for structural reforms, emphasising that the movement represents the youth of the entire state and country.
"We welcome this, because we are not merely students of a specific institution here; we represent students from across the state and the entire country, and we are the voice of the coming generation. We welcome anyone who offers us support--whether personal, social, financial, or general. All we want is for our demands to be addressed; we want you to send a delegation and present our case so that we can pack up our belongings and leave," he said.
The protests in Jharkhand follow a series of recent controversies involving exam leaks, questionable administrative decisions, and logistics blunders that students say have crippled their career prospects.
Earlier on Sunday, student leader Devendra Nath Mahato on Sunday launched an indefinite hunger strike at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium in Ranchi.
Speaking to reporters, Mahato said he would continue the hunger strike until the demands submitted to Chief Minister Hemant Soren were fulfilled.
"To ensure that the students' morale is maintained, I am sitting on a hunger strike to take this fight forward. I will follow all the rules of this strike and ensure that the government comes to its knees. We will ensure that all the accused get strict punishment," he said.
Mahato further demanded the cancellation of the Preliminary Test (PT) for the 14th Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) Combined Civil Services Examination and called for a review of examinations conducted through TDPL agencies.
"First, we will ensure that the Preliminary Test (PT) for the 14th Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) Combined Civil Services is cancelled and make sure that examinations happening through TDPL agencies are looked into. We will force reforms for JPSC, JSSC exams," he added.
The ongoing protest marks an escalation in student activism in Ranchi. After earlier demonstrations at Bapu Vatika in Morabadi, the movement has now intensified with students seeking accountability and reforms in the state's recruitment examination process.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.