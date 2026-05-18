Jharkhand CM hands appointment letters to 336 recruits

Ranchi, May 18 (IANS): Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday handed over appointment letters to 336 newly recruited personnel during a state-level function held at Project Bhawan in Ranchi, asserting that the state government would fill thousands of more vacancies within the next two to four months.
The Chief Minister distributed appointment letters to 319 Intermediate and Graduate-trained assistant teachers and 17 female supervisors at the ceremony.
Addressing the gathering, Soren said that over 9,000 teachers had been recruited in the Education Department alone over the past four months, adding that several more appointments would soon be made in different government departments.
He told the newly appointed candidates that a government job should not be viewed merely as a source of income, but as an opportunity to contribute to the development of society and the state.
The Chief Minister especially urged the newly recruited teachers to serve sincerely in rural and remote areas, noting that such regions face an acute shortage of educators.
"Complaints are often received that some teachers are reluctant to work in remote villages, whereas these are the places where their services are needed the most," he said.
Soren further claimed that his government has so far provided employment to nearly 1.5 to 2 lakh people, while acknowledging that recruitment for several posts is still pending.
Highlighting malnutrition as one of the major challenges confronting the state, the Chief Minister said that teachers and female supervisors would have a crucial role in addressing the issue. He added that the government’s goal is to build a healthy, educated and self-reliant generation.
Sharing details of the government’s welfare initiatives, Soren said financial assistance under the ‘Maiya Samman Yojana’ is being directly transferred every month to the bank accounts of around 50 to 60 lakh women across the state.
Ministers Radha Krishna Kishore and Sanjay Yadav, who were also present at the event, addressed the newly appointed recruits and said the responsibility of giving a new direction to society now rests on the shoulders of the youth.
(IANS)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.