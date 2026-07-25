Jharkhand: CID intensifies probe into JPSC exam irregularities; eight people arrested so far



The three accused recently arrested by the CID have been identified as Hemant Verma, Pradeep Kumar Singh, and Sanjay Kumar. They were arrested following raids conducted with the assistance of Ranchi Police at two hotels located in different police station areas of the city. The three accused were all staffers of TSR Data Processing Private Limited (TDPL).

CID has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the incident. The investigation remains ongoing, and further legal action will be taken based on the evidence obtained by the police.

In a press release, CID Jharkhand stated that anyone with information, documents, or relevant details related to the case can share them via mobile number 9934309058 or email at complainjpsc-cid@jhpolice.gov.in. The agency assured that the confidentiality of the information provided will be fully protected.