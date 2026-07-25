Jharkhand: CID intensifies probe into JPSC exam irregularities; eight people arrested so far

Ranchi: The Crime Investigation Department (CID) has intensified its investigation into alleged irregularities in examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC), with around eight people arrested in connection with the case so far.
The arrests were made in two phases, with five individuals apprehended initially and three subsequently. Following the arrests, the CID took the five previously arrested accused persons into police remand for five days starting yesterday for interrogation. The five accused have been identified as former JPSC deputy examination controller Shweta Gupta, TDPL director Ramveer Singh, Md Usman, Md Ebaad, and Abhay Kumar Tiwari.
The three accused recently arrested by the CID have been identified as Hemant Verma, Pradeep Kumar Singh, and Sanjay Kumar. They were arrested following raids conducted with the assistance of Ranchi Police at two hotels located in different police station areas of the city. The three accused were all staffers of TSR Data Processing Private Limited (TDPL).
CID has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the incident. The investigation remains ongoing, and further legal action will be taken based on the evidence obtained by the police.
In a press release, CID Jharkhand stated that anyone with information, documents, or relevant details related to the case can share them via mobile number 9934309058 or email at complainjpsc-cid@jhpolice.gov.in. The agency assured that the confidentiality of the information provided will be fully protected.
Meanwhile, in a separate development, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday arrested two persons following the seizure of 1,662 illegally hoarded non-electric detonators and other allegedly incriminating materials during searches at four locations in Jharkhand's Koderma district.
The searches were conducted in connection with a 2024 motorcycle blast in the Saltora area, leading to the arrest of accused Mahesh Mehta and Shankar Yadav.
According to the NIA, the duo was allegedly involved in a criminal conspiracy related to the unlawful storage of explosives and their transportation to a co-accused, endangering life and property.
The case originated from an explosion that resulted in the death of one accused, identified as Joydeb Mondal alias Bablu Mondal, during the illegal transportation of explosives.
During the investigation, the NIA uncovered a criminal conspiracy involving the storage and transportation of explosives allegedly procured illegally without a valid licence. The agency also found a clandestine network involved in the storage and transportation process, along with dangerous and improper handling of explosives.
The NIA said its investigation is continuing to identify the source and intended destination of the explosives.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.