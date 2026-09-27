Recruitment exam row: Jharkhand CID arrests three candidates

Ranchi: The Jharkhand CID has arrested three candidates in connection with alleged irregularities in the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission Combined Graduate Level examination-2023, an official said on Sunday.
With the latest arrests, the CID has so far apprehended 19 people in the case.
The arrested persons were identified as Ajay Kumar, resident of Koderma district, Sanjay Kumar and Ramakrishna Kumar Singh, both residents of Giridih district.
"These candidates obtained unfair advantages in the JSSC-CGL examination," the CID said in its statement.
Job aspirants staged protests from July 25, demanding cancellation of examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC), as well as a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities.
On August 18, the state government announced the cancellation of several recruitment examinations, including the JSSC-CGL-2023, following the protests. The aspirants subsequently withdrew their agitation.
However, the Jharkhand High Court later stayed the government's decision after candidates who had cleared the examination filed a petition.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.