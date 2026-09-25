Jharkhand CID arrests one more in recruitment exam irregularities case

Ranchi: The Jharkhand CID has arrested another person in connection with alleged irregularities in the JSSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination-2023, an official said on Friday.
Manu Kumar Singh was a resident of Devaria in Bihar's Saran district, he said.
Singh allegedly facilitated unfair advantages for several candidates appearing for the JSSC-CGL examination, some of whom subsequently cleared the test, he added.
With his arrest, the CID has so far apprehended 16 people in connection with the alleged irregularities in the examination, the official said.
The agency has also taken two accused, Kundan Kumar and Samir Kumar, who are currently in judicial custody, on remand.
Job aspirants had staged protests from July 25, demanding cancellation of examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC), besides a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities.
On August 18, the state government announced the cancellation of several recruitment examinations, including the JSSC-CGL-2023, following the protests. The aspirants subsequently withdrew their agitation.
However, the Jharkhand High Court later stayed the government's decision following a petition filed by candidates who had cleared the examination.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.