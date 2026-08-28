Jharkhand CID arrests four successful JSSC-CGL candidates in exam irregularities probe

Ranchi, Jharkhand (PTI): The Jharkhand Police's Criminal Investigation Department on Friday arrested four successful candidates of the JSSC-CGL examination held in 2024 as part of its probe into alleged irregularities in the recruitment test.
The state probe agency arrested two accused in connection with the case a day earlier. It has also nabbed the key accused, Abhay Tiwari, his wife and brother in late July and early August.
The Jharkhand government had earlier announced the cancellation of a host of recruitment tests, including the JSSC-CGL-2023 conducted on September 21 and 22, 2024, to quell a protest by job aspirants against alleged exam irregularities.
However, the Jharkhand High Court put a stay on the government's decision to cancel certain exams, including the JSSC-CGL-2023, based on a plea by successful candidates who fear job loss.
A Special Investigation Team of the Jharkhand CID is probing the alleged irregularities in the JSSC-CGL exam.
In a statement on Friday, the CID said, "In connection with alleged irregularities in the Jharkhand Graduate Level Combined Competitive Examination-2023 conducted by the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission, four successful candidates of the JSSC-CGL examination have been arrested."
They have been identified as Dhanbad district residents Deepak Kumar, Vijay Kumar Tiwari, Anand Kumar Singh, and Umesh Kumar Rai, currently staying in Bokaro.
On July 22, the CID arrested Abhay Tiwari, then posted as a block supply officer in Poriyahat in Godda district, in connection with the probe. His wife Sushama Kumari and brother Akshay Tiwari were arrested on August 18.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.