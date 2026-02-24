Jharkhand Budget: 100 new CM schools of excellence announced, Ambedkar University proposed

Ranchi: The Jharkhand government on Tuesday unveiled several initiatives in education, health, tourism, infrastructure and women’s empowerment in its 2026-27 Budget presented in the Assembly.

The state will establish 100 new CM Schools of Excellence, where CBSE-based education will be introduced from the 2027-28 academic session. Finance Minister Radha Krishna Kishore said 80 such schools are already operational across the state.

A model school for dependents of martyrs has also been announced.