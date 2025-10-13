Jharkhand Board introduces Competency-based format with new 30-50-20 formula

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has announced a major overhaul of the Class 10 and 12 board examinations, set to take effect in 2026. Moving away from the traditional syllabus-based format, the new system will emphasise competency-based and application-oriented questions aimed at testing students’ critical thinking and real-world problem-solving abilities.

The reform aligns JAC with national educational standards, including CBSE and ICSE, and seeks to better prepare students for competitive exams and future careers. Historically, JAC exams have primarily featured direct, textbook-based questions, but the 2026 update marks a significant departure from this approach. Question papers will now be designed to assess core competencies, analytical skills, and practical understanding, rather than rote memorisation.