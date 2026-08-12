Jharkhand: Babulal Marandi alleges police used force to weaken JPSC-JSSC students' protest



He further alleged that the government was trying to suppress the movement to avoid a CBI investigation.

"They are saying that we have cancelled the exam, but cancelling the exam is no solution, whereas the solution is to investigate why the exam was cancelled, and there should be a CBI inquiry into that. That's the only demand of the children.... Now, why is the government running away from a CBI investigation? Because they know that the day the investigation happens, the heat of the investigation will reach the top of the power structure, and that's why they are trying to suppress the movement," he further said.