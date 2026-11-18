Jharkhand: Students had a miraculous escape when a CNG autorickshaw ferrying them to school here caught fire on Wednesday, an official said.
The incident took place in the South Park area under the jurisdiction of Bistupur police station.
A fire brigade team of Tata Steel rushed to the spot and doused the flames, the official said.
Though no loss of life or injury was reported in the incident, the vehicle was completely gutted.
The cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained, he added.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.