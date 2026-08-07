Jharkhand Assembly disrupted as BJP seeks CBI probe into alleged recruitment exam irregularities

Ranchi: Proceedings in the Jharkhand Assembly were disrupted on Friday after BJP MLAs protested over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations in the state and demanded a CBI probe monitored by the court.
The protest began soon after the second day of the Monsoon Session commenced, with opposition legislators entering the well of the House and raising slogans, including a demand for Chief Minister Hemant Soren to step down.
Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato repeatedly asked the protesting MLAs to return to their seats. However, as the disruptions continued during Question Hour, he adjourned the proceedings until 12.30 pm.
Leader of Opposition Babulal Marandi called for a CBI investigation into the alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations, with the probe to be conducted under a court monitored committee.
Meanwhile, the Congress criticised the demand for a CBI inquiry, alleging that the central agency had lost its credibility and had become a "tool" of the Centre.
This report is based on inputs from PTI, with additional reporting and background by the EdexLive Desk.