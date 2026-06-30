Jharkhand appoints 1,042 assistant teachers as state prioritises public education model

Ranchi (IANS): Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday distributed appointment letters to 1,042 intermediate and graduate-trained assistant teachers selected for government schools in Jharkhand.
At an event held at the Tana Bhagat Indoor Stadium in Ranchi, Chief Minister Hemant Soren urged the newly-appointed teachers to play a meaningful role in strengthening the education system.
Congratulating the appointees, the Chief Minister said they have been entrusted not just with jobs but with the responsibility of shaping the future of coming generations. He underlined that teachers play the most crucial role in building the personality of children and guiding the direction of society.
Soren noted that questions are often raised about the government education system, and in such a situation, the responsibility of new teachers becomes even greater. He said they must strengthen public trust through their work ethic and dedication.
Emphasising the importance of education, he said knowledge is the foundation of positive social change and that a better and more aware society can only be built through education.
“I would like to urge all teachers to become the eyes and ears of the government and, especially in remote areas, spread the message of education, awareness, and social harmony,” Soren said in a post on X.
Of the total appointees, 274 assistant teachers have been selected for Classes I to V, while 768 assistant teachers will teach Classes VI to VIII.
Among graduate-trained assistant teachers, 387 are from the social science stream, 231 from mathematics and science, and 150 from language subjects.
In district-wise distribution, Palamu received the highest number of 123 assistant teachers, followed by Giridih (92), Koderma (81), Sahibganj (63), West Singhbhum (61), Deoghar (59), Dumka (54), Godda (53), and Pakur (51).
Dhanbad got 42 teachers, Latehar 41, East Singhbhum and Jamtara 39 each, Ranchi 36, Saraikela-Kharsawan and Garhwa 34 each, Gumla 27, Bokaro 24, Simdega 21, Hazaribagh 15, Khunti 12, Lohardaga 11, and Ramgarh four.
Finance Minister Radha Krishna Kishore and senior officials from the School Education and Literacy Department were also present at the event.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.