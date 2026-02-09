QS India Summit: JGU inks pacts with 10 universities across 5 nations

OP Jindal University, Goa [India] February 9: O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with 10 leading universities in 5 countries during the QS India Summit 2026, held recently in Goa. These MoUs mark JGU's continued engagement with global universities and are aimed at supporting academic cooperation across multiple regions.



These MoUs provide a framework for collaboration in areas such as student and faculty exchange, joint research, academic engagement, and other mutually agreed initiatives, to be implemented in line with the academic priorities of the partner institutions.



The MoUs were signed with the following universities: The University of British Columbia, Simon Fraser University, Royal Roads University, University of Guelph, and Brock University (Canada); University of Otago (New Zealand); University of Sheffield and University of Stirling (United Kingdom); Delta University for Science and Technology (Egypt); and Shinawatra University (Thailand).



This landmark achievement takes JGU's international collaborations to over 600 partnerships spanning 80+ countries across the globe. These strategic engagements will further strengthen opportunities for JGU students and faculty in areas such as international mobility, academic exchange, joint research, capacity building, and deeper institutional cooperation with leading universities worldwide.



Reflecting on the development, Professor (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar, Founding Vice Chancellor of JGU, noted that global academic partnerships have become essential for universities seeking to generate wider intellectual and societal impact. "In today's interconnected world, universities must engage globally not only to expand academic horizons, but also to contribute meaningfully to global knowledge and public good. The MoUs signed at the QS India Summit reflect JGU's sustained commitment to building international academic partnerships that enable impactful research collaboration, global learning opportunities, and long-term institutional engagement," he said.



From the perspective of academic governance and implementation, Professor Padmanabha Ramanujam, Dean, Academic Governance & Student Life, JGU, emphasised the importance of structured and outcome-oriented collaborations. "The value of international collaboration lies in its academic substance and its ability to produce credible and measurable outcomes. The MoUs signed at the summit provide a strong framework for structured cooperation in research, academic exchange, and faculty engagement. JGU will work closely with partner institutions to ensure that these collaborations are implemented through clearly defined academic initiatives aligned with institutional priorities and academic standards," he stated.



These MoUs also strengthen JGU's broader internationalisation agenda, according to Professor (Dr.) Akhil Bhardwaj, Vice Dean, International Affairs & Global Initiatives, JGU, who highlighted their relevance for student and faculty engagement. "These ten MoUs represent a significant strengthening of JGU's international partnerships across multiple regions. They will help expand pathways for student mobility, faculty exchange, and collaborative academic programmes. As part of JGU's internationalisation strategy, we are focused on building long-term institutional relationships that create real academic opportunities and deepen global engagement for our university community," he said.



The QS India Summit 2026 brought together senior leaders from higher education institutions in India and abroad to deliberate on academic innovation, institutional collaboration, and emerging priorities in global higher education.

