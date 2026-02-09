JGU signs MoUs with 10 leading universities in 5 countries at QS India Summit

This landmark achievement takes JGU’s international collaborations to over 600 partnerships spanning 80+ countries across the globe. These strategic engagements will further strengthen opportunities for JGU students and faculty in areas such as international mobility, academic exchange, joint research, capacity building, and deeper institutional cooperation with leading universities worldwide.

Reflecting on the development, Professor (Dr) C. Raj Kumar, Founding Vice Chancellor of JGU, noted that global academic partnerships have become essential for universities seeking to generate wider intellectual and societal impact.

“In today’s interconnected world, universities must engage globally not only to expand academic horizons, but also to contribute meaningfully to global knowledge and public good. The MoUs signed at the QS India Summit reflect JGU’s sustained commitment to building international academic partnerships that enable impactful research collaboration, global learning opportunities, and long-term institutional engagement,” he said.