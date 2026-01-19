JGU launches World University Leaders Forum at Davos

Professor (Dr) C. Raj Kumar, Founding Vice Chancellor, O.P. Jindal Global University, said, “O.P. Jindal Global University was founded through the visionary philanthropy of Naveen Jindal, grounded in the belief that higher education must connect minds, cultures, and ideas to serve humanity. Over the last two decades, JGU has built a globally connected university -- anchored in over 600 partnerships across more than 80 countries, and rooted in dialogue, collaboration, and mutual respect. Today, we launch the World University Leaders Forum at Davos to institutionalise this global engagement in a purpose-driven platform where universities from the Global North and Global South can interact, learn from one another, and lead together. This Forum embodies our conviction that universities are vital agents of knowledge, equity, innovation, and sustainable development. As the world navigates complex shared challenges, WULF will harness the collective wisdom of global university leaders to shape policies, partnerships, and practices that advance education and society for generations to come."